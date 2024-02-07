CaratLane introduces Postcards to embed video messages in jewellery

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The feature is launched with the release of three ad films conceptualised by BBH India.
CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand, has unveiled a new feature called Postcards, which leverages an innovative machine-learning technology, taking the brand’s promise of #KhulKeKaroExpress to the next level.
With this service, users can record heartfelt video messages and embed them into any CaratLane ring, which can be scanned by the recipient and relived forever.
This jewellery-based tech innovation, conceived by co-founder and former MD of CaratLane, Mithun Sacheti, has transformed the entire gifting experience by adding a new, everlasting layer of expression.
Talking about the launch, Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, co-founder and CTO, CaratLane, said, “Enabling our users to express their emotions is our brand’s purpose. Over the last two years, our commitment to bringing Postcards to life has been through a tedious journey of constant trials, testing, and pushing the limits of technology. But the true beauty of Postcards doesn’t lie in the complex technology that powers this service. It lies in the seamlessness with which the user can attach their emotions to a ring, making it even more priceless.”
Avnish Anand, co-founder and CEO, CaratLane, added, “While a gift message or card is personal, it’s also very transient- most people we spoke to ended up misplacing or losing the card in a few months. On the other hand, when it comes to conveying true emotions, a video is far more impactful. We wanted to address this inherent need for making the gifting experience deeply personalised through a service that would let users save these memories eternally.”
The brand has also teamed up with Yashraj Mukhate to create a catchy song that sums up the Postcards experience. The launch culminated in the release of three campaign films conceptualised by BBH India. Each film carries a warm story that’s bound to tug on the heartstrings of everyone watching.
Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India, stated, “Postcards uses technology to add more heart to the experience. And it comes straight out of the brand’s line Khul Ke Karo Express. The three stories in the films hint at the emotional reservoir that this experience can unlock for people while gifting a ring with CaratLane. This innovation needed memorable communication and I feel the teams at CaratLane, BBH and Colour Palette Films have delivered it in spades.”