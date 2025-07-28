CaratLane launches Rakhi campaign with Ayush Mehra & Yashaswini Dayama

CaratLane, a Tata product and an omni-channel jewellery brand, has unveiled its heartwarming Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring internet’s favourite sibling duo, Ayush Mehra and Yashaswini Dayama.

The duo showcases a relatable brother-sister relationship with light moments and everyday interactions. The campaign film focuses on Raksha Bandhan, highlighting typical sibling exchanges and gestures. It emphasises that the meaning of Rakhi lies in the care and effort behind the tradition.

Shaifali Gautam, chief marketing officer, CaratLane, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love, nostalgia, and the bond that only siblings share. With Ayush and Yashaswini, we’ve brought alive that joyful dynamic in a way that feels real and relatable. This year, we’re excited to make gifting more meaningful for families across the globe with our expanded international shipping—enabling customers to send a piece of their heart, beautifully crafted in jewellery.”

With many siblings relying on couriers or third-party platforms to send Rakhi gifts, CaratLane aims to offer a more convenient and accessible jewellery gifting option.