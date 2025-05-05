CaratLane's new film urges men to stop delaying proposals

CaratLane has released the second phase of its ongoing proposal campaign with a new film titled The Nudge. Conceptualised by BBH India, the film focuses on the theme of men delaying commitment and portrays how a simple prompt can help them take action.

The campaign continues to target moments around proposals, aiming to drive emotional relevance and consumer engagement.

The second film in CaratLane’s proposal campaign series focuses on encouraging men to commit without delay. It features rings from CaratLane’s engagement collection, including the 73-faceted CaratLane Gulnaara. The film presents proposing as a meaningful step rooted in Indian values, rather than as a Western tradition.

Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, CaratLane, said, "At CaratLane, we believe proposals should come from the heart—on your own terms and in your own time. With The Nudge, we’ve captured a beautifully honest moment that reflects how real relationships unfold. This campaign is about encouraging more men to embrace commitment authentically, and mark it with a CaratLane ring that shines as brightly as their intent."

Commenting on the campaign, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO, BBH India, said, “We wanted to root the act of proposal to a cultural truth. The story we told isn’t fantasy - it’s real, messy, funny and human. And that’s what makes it a CaratLane story. A bold moment of carefree expression caused by a little nudge from true to life circumstances. We hope this story is all the nudge men need to propose to their partners before it is too late. Here’s to the beauty of commitment.”

The campaign will be amplified through television, digital platforms, and social media, supported by influencer engagement and in-store activations.