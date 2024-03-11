Carbon Black Films and Brand Harvest collaborate to develop Laaljee Godhoo's campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to establish its new spice range in Indian homes and hearts.
In a strategic partnership, Brand Harvest, a leading brand strategy and design company, collaborated with Carbon Black Films to propel LG's brand campaign to new heights. Its 125-year legacy in hing production takes a significant step to enhance its brand presence by introducing a new array of pure and blended spices.
Since its inception in 1894, Laljee Godhoo & Co. has sought to epitomise quality in every aspect of its hing production. Rooted in a deep respect for raw materials, its journey resonates with generations of Indian consumers.
This commitment to excellence is reflected in every part of the process, from sourcing to grounding and packaging, where quality protocols and technology work in tandem to deliver the distinctive LG Hing flavour.
Riddhi Merchant, partner at LG, emphasises, "Living up to this legacy is the single most important drive for the leadership team. When the idea of extending the portfolio came up, the most critical question was the ability to deliver the same level of quality the consumers of our Hing have been used to and more importantly the brand narrative has to carry the LG legacy forward. The company has literally evolved alongside Indian kitchen across generations."
The new lineup includes five spices – Coriander, Cumin, Red Chilli, Kashmiri Chilli, and Turmeric, alongside six blended spices– Garam Masala, Biryani Masala, Chicken Masala, Mutton Masala, Rasam Masala, and Sambhar Masala.
This expansion underscores LG's commitment to play a pivotal role in Indian kitchens, fostering a renewed set of culinary associations. To maintain alignment with its rich legacy, LG collaborated with Brand Harvest Consultancy for consumer research, strategy, and brand design.
As per John Francis, director, of Carbon Black Films, “It was important to capture the emotions we choose to showcase a montage film capturing the essence of people relishing tasty food and that is akin to what LG stands for.”
Partner Hina Bimal, representing LG says, “LG always looks for high quality, raw materials sourcing, blending, processes, taste, and aroma. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this new range of spices finds its place in the homes and hearts of India.”