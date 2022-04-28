CarDekho unveils new ad campaign “Sapna re”with Akshay Kumar

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Nandwani, executive creative director and head of content, Leo Burnett Delhi, said, “Upgrading from a two-wheeler to a car is a dream for every middle-class Indian. CarDekho, with its plethora of offerings, aspires to be a trusted ally of every Indian in this emotional journey. We have conveyed this through a heart-warming story of a little girl’s trust in her father and how he fulfills her dream of owning a car.

We believe the campaign will have a strong emotional connect with the viewers and help position CarDekho as the most trustworthy used-car brand in the country.”