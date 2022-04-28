CarDekho unveils new ad campaign “Sapna re”with Akshay Kumar

The campaign has been created by Leo Burnett.
CarDekho, one of the leading auto-tech company in India, unveiled a new ad campaign “Sapna re” with superstar Akshay Kumar, who is also the brand ambassador of the company. This campaign will go live on April 28th, 2022 during the IPL.
In the new campaign, the brand has highlighted the power of realizing the middle-class Indian’s dream of owning a car. Akshay Kumar appears in a new avatar as a father who promised his little girl that he will buy a car for her. He can keep his word thanks to CarDekho, Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho a brand that is trusted by millions when it comes to buying the best quality used cars. The campaign Sapna re will be released across national and regional television channels, OTT platforms and digital media platforms.
Charu Kishnani, senior VP-marketing, CarDekho, said, “The concept behind our campaign is to showcase how CarDekho is about trust (Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho) and a bond that makes your loved one’s dreams come true. The ad features the emotional journey of middle-class Indian families to buy a car. It also portrays the special bond between a father and daughter. With a heart-tugging song in Swanand Kirkire’s voice, the ad makes everyone feel the little girl’s emotions and takes us on a lyrical journey.”
Commenting on the campaign, Akshay Kumar, said, “CarDekho is doing a great job in redefining the personal mobility space in our country. Car buying is a very emotional moment for every family and with CarDekho as your trusted partner, one can fulfil their dream of owning a car.”
Through this campaign, the brand aims to strengthen its connection with audiences as the world is gradually getting back to normalcy after the pandemic. The film strikes an emotional chord with middle-class Indians for whom owning a car is an emotional journey. Thus projecting CarDekho as a trusted brand that helps them realize their dream by offering them best quality used cars at the best prices.
Besides the new Ad film, CarDekho has also launched a 360-degree campaign across outdoor, digital and radio mediums to drive the home message of “Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho”. The new brand film will also touch upon Indian family values and strike a chord through Akshay Kumar’s wide-ranging appeal across the country.
Speaking about the campaign, Amit Nandwani, executive creative director and head of content, Leo Burnett Delhi, said, “Upgrading from a two-wheeler to a car is a dream for every middle-class Indian. CarDekho, with its plethora of offerings, aspires to be a trusted ally of every Indian in this emotional journey. We have conveyed this through a heart-warming story of a little girl’s trust in her father and how he fulfills her dream of owning a car.
We believe the campaign will have a strong emotional connect with the viewers and help position CarDekho as the most trustworthy used-car brand in the country.”