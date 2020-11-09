CarDekho's new commercial stars Akshay Kumar as an Irani Cafe owner...

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, CarDekho, said, “The objective of our campaign is to showcase the convenience brought by CarDekho Gaadi in helping people sell their cars from the comfort of their home or any other place. Akshay Kumar is one of the best-known faces of the country’s cinema industry. His hardworking personality fits well with CarDekho’s brand integrity and sincerity. Also, dedicated to the cause of making the world a better place he truly represents CarDekho’s thoughts and will bring forth us as a trusted brand the nation can rely on”.