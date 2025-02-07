Care Health Insurance asks ‘Who Cares?’ in latest campaign

Care Health Insurance has launched a digital campaign for Care Supreme Health Insurance, highlighting its focus on accessible healthcare. The campaign includes 15-second digital ads that address common health coverage concerns with the question, "Who Cares?" The ads reinforce Care Health Insurance’s commitment to providing affordable and innovative health insurance solutions.

The campaign centers on the question "Who cares?" and challenges common perceptions of health insurance. It covers key health and wellness topics, including the importance of a healthy lifestyle, healthcare coverage, affordability, room rent limits, and the long-term benefits of comprehensive health insurance.

Commenting on the campaign, Ajay Shah, head – distribution, Care Health Insurance said, “Our aim was to craft a campaign that speaks directly to the consumers while showcasing the unique strengths of our products. Healthcare decisions go beyond policies—they’re about safeguarding the well-being of families and loved ones. This campaign blends the emotional power of care with the practical advantages of our offerings, ensuring healthcare is not just accessible but deeply meaningful to every individual.”

The campaign is being rolled out in five languages—Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu in a phased manner.