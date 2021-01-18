Care Health Insurance gets Mirzapur's 'Munna Bhaiya' to narrate benefits of Care Shield

The brand roped in Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma, popular for his 'Munna Bhaiya' character in the Amazon Prime show 'Mirzapur' for the ad. Sharma is also known for his roles in movies like 'Pyar Ka Punchnama', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Paritosh Kataria, marketing head – Care Health Insurance, tells afaqs! about the the idea behind bringing Sharma onboard. “As a brand, we wanted to work with a personality who resonates well with the audience. Divyendu brings a unique blend of trademark style, coupled with a contemporary approach to delivery.”