Care Health Insurance gets Mirzapur's 'Munna Bhaiya' to narrate benefits of Care Shield

A health insurance add-on cover, Care Shield is specifically designed to cover over 60 non-payable consumables. We spoke to the brand's marketing head about the ad.
Care Health Insurance has gone live with its first product-led TVC, post its rechristening from Religare Health Insurance. Care Shield is a health insurance add-on cover specifically designed to cover over 60 non-payable consumables.
Shot in a hospital room setup, the TVC, conceptualised by Hakuhodo India, features a conversation between a man (father) and his son. It is aimed at educating the consumers about the benefits of having a health insurance that covers the cost of consumables and healthcare items that may be relevant, but are not typically covered by insurance plans.
The brand roped in Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma, popular for his 'Munna Bhaiya' character in the Amazon Prime show 'Mirzapur' for the ad. Sharma is also known for his roles in movies like 'Pyar Ka Punchnama', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.
Paritosh Kataria, marketing head – Care Health Insurance, tells afaqs! about the the idea behind bringing Sharma onboard. “As a brand, we wanted to work with a personality who resonates well with the audience. Divyendu brings a unique blend of trademark style, coupled with a contemporary approach to delivery.”
Speaking about the campaign's target audience, Kataria says that the customers’ health insurance needs are becoming increasingly diverse, customised and specific. It is, therefore, imperative for intenders as well as existing consumers of health insurance to be apprised of new-age health insurance solutions, like Care Shield. These offer an enhanced level of comprehensive coverage, which is exactly what the campaign endeavours to achieve.
On the execution of the campaign, Kataria says, “At Care Health Insurance, it is our consistent endeavour to offer increasingly comprehensive health insurance solutions to our customers. Care Shield, a health insurance add-on cover, is specifically designed to cover more than 60 non-payable consumables. It was pertinent that this core USP was effectively communicated through this campaign.”
“We evaluated a few approaches, but found the colour-themed, monochrome treatment to be visually disruptive. It offered us the possibility of giving a unique, warm blend to the hospital room environment, while keeping the core focus on the message being delivered by the principal character. Divyendu trademark conversation style further brought alive delivery of the core proposition.”
Added Shobhit Mathur, national creative director, Hakuhodo India, "While on one hand, we wanted to portray the brands progressive outlook, on the other, we wanted to create an earthy connection with the audience as well. Hence the modern, vibrant graphical setting with a heartland stellar performer like Divyendu delivering the message in a simple and humorous style."
While primarily ensuring its customers’ access to quality healthcare, Care Health Insurance has also broadened the spectrum of overall ‘care’ beyond hospitalisation, to include preventive health check-ups, wellness, doctor consultations, diagnostics and home care. The organisation works with the guiding principle of ‘care’ being the fulcrum of all its customer-centric initiatives in the areas of product design, claims administration, technology development and customer service.