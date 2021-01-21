Care Ratings brings Leo Burnett Consult onboard

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & chief strategy officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Care Ratings is one of India’s most reputed credit rating agencies. However, there’s a lot more that they do, their core abilities are beyond what the brand gets credit for. Our mandate is to get the brand ready for the future, for the opportunities that today’s environment is throwing up. We will be thinking about the brand and architecture from the first principle and build an advisory brand for Care Ratings. At Leo Burnett Consult we look forward to bringing together technology, data and creativity to chart out a new brand of the future.”