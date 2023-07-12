Carlsberg Group hires Dentsu’s iProspect as its global media agency

The agency, from Jan ’24, will assume all media buying and selling duties as the new agency on record.
The Carlsberg Group, following an extensive evaluation process, has appointed Dentsu’s iProsect as its media agency on record.
The agency, starting January 2024, will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for the Carlsberg Group.
“We are thrilled to have selected iProspect as our global media partner," says Søren Brinck, Chief Commercial Officer at Carlsberg Group. "Their comprehensive, creative and innovative approach, combined with their range of cutting-edge tools and strategies, convinced us that they are the ideal choice to drive our marketing and our brands’ to new heights. We are eager to collaborate closely with iProspect and leverage their expertise to achieve our objectives."
“We would like to extend our appreciation to our incumbent agency, Initiative, for their exceptional partnership throughout the years. We also thank all the participating agencies for their valuable contributions during the pitch process,” Søren Brinck adds.
“Sometimes things just feel right and ‘click’. For us, this was an immediate reaction from our entire international team, across all markets, when we started this pitch process with Carlsberg and, we understood straightaway what needed to be done,” Comments Amanda Morrissey, Global Client & Brand President, iProspect.
“With a shared passion for the brands and their success, an ambition to create new opportunities to create meaningful connections with the consumer and a cultural connection that united us, we felt the spirit of partnership throughout. We can’t wait to get started and work together to create some of the best media work in the industry,” she adds.