Carriall onboards KL Rahul as brand ambassador

KL Rahul will also feature in all upcoming campaigns promoting Carriall’s products during festive and sale seasons.
Carriall, the smart travel luggage brand has announced the appointment of Indian International Cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador. This collaboration symbolises the fusion of elegance, sophistication, and practicality, making KL Rahul the perfect representative for Carriall.
Through this association, Carriall aims to harness KL Rahul’s pan-India appeal to expand its offline presence as well. While the brand has primarily operated online, KL Rahul’s endorsement will enable Carriall to establish a robust foothold in offline markets nationwide. This strategic move is poised to enhance brand visibility and accessibility to a broader audience.
Founder and CEO of The Carriall Co, Nilesh Ahire, expressed, “Carriall has always epitomised sophistication, and KL Rahul effortlessly personifies this elegance. As a brand catering to the upmarket segment, we recognize KL Rahul’s allure, resonating with our target demographic. His style exudes cool understatement, aligning seamlessly with Carriall’s positioning as a premium travel luggage brand that seamlessly blends trendiness with functionality.”
KL Rahul, sharing his thoughts on joining The Carriall Co, said, “I am honoured to be associated with Carriall, as I’ve always been inclined to support Indian brands that uphold global standards. As a passionate traveller, I understand the significance of well-crafted, functional, smart and durable travel gear. Carriall’s dedication to innovation and quality mirrors my personal values as an athlete who is constantly on the move.”
In addition to his role as brand ambassador, KL Rahul will feature prominently in all upcoming campaigns promoting Carriall’s products during festive and sale seasons. These campaigns will spotlight the brand’s premium luggage offerings and underscore the value they provide to travellers seeking a blend of style and functionality.