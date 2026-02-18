Cars24 features CEO to back new buyer assurances in new campaign

Cars24 has rolled out a new brand campaign centred on two assurances for used-car buyers: a Lifetime Warranty and a 30-Day Return Policy. The campaign has been conceptualised by Talented and directed by Shivang Monga of First December Films.

The films mark the first creative collaboration between Cars24 and Talented. Rather than relying on conventional emotional messaging around trust, the campaign foregrounds product-backed policies.

In the films, Cars24 India CEO Himanshu Ratnoo appears on screen, referencing familiar “family promises” such as a mother’s promise or a sister’s promise to frame the brand’s assurances. The Lifetime Warranty is positioned as a long-term coverage commitment, while the 30-Day Return Policy allows buyers to return the car within a month.

“We have spent the last few years working on one thing more than anything else: the quality of the cars we sell. In this business, you can’t compensate for a weak product. So we became far more disciplined about what we source, how we inspect, and how we prepare every car before it reaches someone’s driveway. A lot of cars don’t make it through our filters. We don’t sell a car that we would not buy for ourselves and that has been a conscious choice.” said Gajendra Jangid, co-founder & CMO, Cars24

He also adds, The Lifetime Warranty and 30 Day Return Policy are a reflection of that confidence. We are offering them because we trust the quality ourselves. Himanshu stepping into the film felt natural. When the India CEO stands behind something publicly, it reflects how seriously we take it internally. This brand film is coming after three years and it feels good to finally share this side of our journey. We are genuinely excited about where the product stands today and proud to put our name behind it.”

Shivang Monga, director, First December Films said: “Cars have always been a soft spot for Indian households - a source of pride and treated like a member of the family. So placing cars inside living rooms felt like the right way to get the wheels turning. The CEO himself taking these ‘family promises’ just made the situations more dramatic and relatable, like a soap opera with cars!”

Sanket Audhi & Udit Joshi, creatives at Talented said: “Buying a car in India is rarely just a transaction. It’s surrounded by opinions, advice and, most importantly, promises. Everyone has one: family members, friends, neighbours, even people who’ve never owned a car. While trust in this category has traditionally been communicated emotionally, the real shift needed to happen at a product level. With the Lifetime Warranty and 30-Day Return Policy, Cars24 is backing confidence with something tangible.”