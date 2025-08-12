CARS24 seen repairing potholes across India in new campaign film

CARS24, an autotech platform, marked its 10-year anniversary with a civic initiative instead of campaigns or discounts. The company repaired over 500 potholes and fixed more than 7,000 square feet of damaged road in high-traffic areas across India. The project focused on spots with high accident and vehicle damage risk to improve daily driving for many. The work was completed quietly this week.

CARS24’s decision was based on a clear fact: for the past ten years, roads have been central to the brand—carrying its customers, vehicles, business, and growth. However, these roads are often damaged and full of potholes, causing daily problems. These include late arrivals, broken vehicle parts, missed school buses, and delayed ambulances. Though potholes may seem small, their effects are significant.

“Potholes are more than just an inconvenience. They’re a daily disruption, affecting how people live, drive, and move,” said Gajendra Jangid, co-founder, CARS24. “As a brand built on mobility, we’ve always been on the road. This was our way of giving back to it.” he added.

As part of the effort, the brand also installed road signs across cities, turning everyday commutes into moments of awareness and engagement. One road sign read, “Don’t drink and drive. Someone is waiting at home.” While another read, “Drive slow, this is not GTA.”

On LinkedIn, Instagram, and in advertising circles, the campaign is being praised as a rare example of taking action instead of focusing on appearances.

Gajendra also added, “We’ve always said we’re here to build trust in mobility. But trust doesn’t come from telling people, it comes from doing the right thing, CARS24 has confirmed that this is not a one-time activation. The pothole initiative will continue as in other cities as an ongoing project under ‘Crashfree India’, evolving into a broader effort to support better mobility infrastructure across India.