CARS24 reserves parking for ‘Dad’s New Car’ in new Father’s Day campaign

This Father’s Day, CARS24 launched a campaign using sarcasm to highlight missed gifting opportunities. In Delhi and Bengaluru, the brand blocked off parking spots in busy areas with signs reading, “Reserved. For the car you should have gifted your dad,” drawing attention through a direct and unconventional message.

The brand highlighted how many fathers continue driving old, worn-out cars without ever asking for upgrades. The activation aimed to prompt passersby to reflect on whether it’s time their fathers got a better car.

“Everyone’s too busy upgrading their own life. Meanwhile, dad is still reverse parking without sensors,” said Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and CMO, CARS24. “We didn’t want to sell a car. We wanted to make children think and maybe do something about it.”

