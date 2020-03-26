Cars24 tweaks its logo keeping the crisis and lockdown in mind

It joins a list of other brands which have tweaked their logos or spoken about the precautions to take that will keep the virus from spreading.
Cars24, a digital marketplace for the sale and purchase of used cars has tweaked its logo that now says ‘Home24, Stay Home, Stay Safe’ - a nod to the necessity of home-quarantine and the 21-day lockdown India is going through to stop the spread of COVID -19.
Prime Minister Modi announced a complete lockdown of the nation for 21 days starting from Tuesday (March 24, 2020). As COVID - 19 doesn’t have a vaccine, to break the chain on transmission, the lockdown was initiated.
Along with Cars24, there have been several brands who’ve tweaked their logos to remind people of the precautions to take during the crisis. Here are some of the popular ones.
The virus in India has infected over 600 people and 10 people have lost their lives to it. Across the world, over 4.21 lakh people have been infected while the death toll has crossed 21,000.