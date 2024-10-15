CARS24's new brand film highlights drives that rekindle memories

This festive season, CARS24, an AutoTech platform, unveils its brand film in years, exploring how a simple drive can reconnect us with memories we thought were lost. The film, featuring Kuldeep Sareen and Chandan Anand tells the story of a father who struggles with dementia, and how a familiar drive brings back some of his long forgotten memories.

At the heart of the film is the theme "For the Drives That Take You Back." The story is not about the car itself, but about how a car can quietly bridge the gap between past and present, rekindling memories of family and connection. The father, who has been losing touch with his past, finds a moment of clarity during the drive.

This theme ties into a much larger reality—dementia, CARS24 chose this theme to highlight the irreplaceable role family plays in keeping those connections alive.

Talking about the film, Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and CMO of CARS24, shared, "This film isn’t just about a car—it’s about the memories that are tied to it. At CARS24, we’re here to help people find the cars that will be part of their most meaningful journeys."

The film’s everyday setting—a familiar neighbourhood with ordinary streets—grounds the story, making it relatable to anyone who has ever taken a drive that rekindled a memory or a connection.

Manuj Chawla, writer at CARS24, shared, "We wanted to tell a story that speaks to real emotions—memory loss, family bonds, and nostalgia. The car in this story isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a companion to those memories, bridging the gap between past and present."

"As a director, my aim was to capture the smallest nuances—those quiet drives, shared conversations, and familiar streets—can hold immense emotional weight. The car, in this story, isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a silent witness to the bond between father and son, carrying their memories and shared experiences through time. It’s always there, in every meaningful moment, reflecting the depth of their connection even when words fail." commented Jai, director of the film and founder of Dhindora Media.

The film is currently airing across digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, reaching audiences across India during this festive season.