CARS24’s no parking signs get a new twist with nostalgic phrases

CARS24 has introduced a twist to No Parking signs by replacing standard warnings with nostalgic lines from childhood. The signs feature familiar phrases heard at school, playgrounds, and from friends, aiming to add humour to everyday parking frustrations.

Examples of the signs include:

"Bolo pencil, yahan parking cancel."

"Aao milo Sheela Shaalo, car kahin aur lagalo."

The goal was to make people think twice before parking illegally. Social media users have started sharing photos and tagging friends.

One Gurgaon resident put it best: "This is the first time I’ve laughed at a No Parking sign instead of sighing. Now, I kind of want to find them all."

The signs were strategically placed in high-traffic areas to maximise visibility, using relatable phrases to engage people and reinforce the message effectively.