CARS24’s Women’s Day campaign highlights bias against female drivers

CARS24 has launched the ‘Park Your Bias’ campaign ahead of Women’s Day, highlighting gender bias in car selling. The campaign features a social experiment that examines trust levels when women handle car transactions, despite having equal skills. It aims to challenge stereotypes and encourage fair treatment in the auto industry.

In a social experiment conducted at a busy parking area, two valet attendants—a man and a woman—were assigned the same role with equal experience. Despite no difference in skill, 97% of car owners chose the male valet. Even when he appeared inattentive or distracted, he was still preferred over the female valet. Out of 80 participants, only three gave their car to the woman.

Despite holding 35% of India’s driving licences and working as professional racers and ambulance drivers, women continue to face bias on the road. A common perception assumes reckless drivers are men but struggling drivers are women. Data contradicts this—women are involved in fewer road accidents, while men are more likely to overspeed, drive under the influence, and violate traffic laws. Yet, women are still viewed as inferior drivers.

"This isn’t about proving women can drive, we already know they can," said Gajendra Jangid, co-founder of CARS24. "This is about exposing a bias so deeply ingrained that we don’t even notice it. If we hesitate to trust a woman with our car, what else are we unconsciously holding them back from? It’s time to park this mindset for good.”