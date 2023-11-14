P&G Shiksha, Club Mahindra and Tata Play Binge wishes a Happy Children's Day!

Viacom18, Cartoon Network, Tide and many other brands have shared creatives on social media to celebrate Children's Day.
On Children's Day, the air fills with excitement and laughter, celebrating the sheer wonder and innocence that defines childhood. It's a day dedicated to the dreams, giggles and boundless imagination of our little ones. It's a time for games, storytelling and the simple delight of being carefree, as we commemorate the beautiful spirit that resides in every child's heart.
As the world celebrates Children's Day, brands are stepping into the spotlight to spread joy and create lasting memories for the little ones. Let's take a delightful glimpse into how brands are weaving magic and joy into the lives of young ones.
P&G Shiksha and Club Mahindra wishes Children's Day in a playful manner.
Tata Play Binge reminds everyone to embrace the child within them and keep the youthful spirit alive!
In similarity to Tata Play's theme, Viacom18 asks parents to enjoy shows with kids and keep their inner child alive.
Cartoon Network India, POGO and Discovery Kids India collectively wishes a Happy Children's Day with a poem featuring their cartoon shows.
Tide wishes the same to its poster child, aligning with the brand's tagline, 'Daag Achhe Hai'.
Havmor tempts children for an ice cream craving promoting its new Taj Mahal ice cream.
In an engaging way, Oral-B invites children to turn brushing into a fun session with its electric brush.
Oxemberg India and Pay U have also joined the trend.
With these posts on Instagram, brands extend the Children's Day celebrations after the festive weekend, reminding people to treasure the spirit of childhood in every moment.
Hero image credit- Viacom