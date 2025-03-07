Casagrand Mercury launches new campaign with Hrithik Roshan

Casagrand, South India’s leading real estate developers, has unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The company has roped in Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for this exclusive campaign, titled “Taking Luxury to New Heights,” which showcases Casagrand Mercury’s unparalleled luxury and redefines opulent living through an engaging cinematic experience. Casagrand plans to further scale this campaign with a 360-degree, integrated approach by featuring the TV commercial across prints, advertisements, and digital integrations.

The TVC blends compelling storytelling with high-end aesthetics, creating an emotionally resonant narrative that positions the project as the ultimate symbol of luxury and exclusivity. With Hrithik Roshan fore fronting the campaign, the TVC inspires homebuyers to envision a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary.

Speaking about the campaign, Vimesh P, senior vice-president of marketing, Casagrand, said, “Luxury isn’t just about ownership. It’s about vision, ambition, and the way you experience life. Casagrand Mercury isn’t another high-rise; it’s a landmark that reshapes Chennai’s skyline with scale, sophistication, and world-class living. Hrithik Roshan is the perfect embodiment of this ethos - pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and redefining excellence. This isn’t just a residence; it’s a statement. And with this partnership, we’re not just building homes, we’re shaping the future of urban living.”