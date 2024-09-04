Casagrand taps Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador in new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign titled 'Transforming Lives,' is conceptualised and executed by Hi-Flicks Media.
Casagrand unveiled its latest brand campaign featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly, as their new brand ambassador. Titled 'Transforming Lives,' the campaign aims to inspire home-buyers by linking Ganguly’s journey with Casagrand’s real estate mission.
The campaign is brought to life through a television commercial (TVC) produced by Hi-Flicks Media, with Sourav Ganguly, narrating his own journey of challenging the status quo and emerging as a game-changer in the world of cricket, aligning with Casagrand’s vision of transforming home buying in India.
The campaign is now live across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital, and social media.