Cashfree Payments launches 'Out of the World' campaign

Vaibhav Mehrotra, senior director - marketing, Cashfree Payments said, "India is the third largest ecosystem for startups. At Cashfree Payments, we celebrate bold and innovative businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit of founders pushing the boundaries of traditional ways of doing business. Our solutions are designed to solve the payment problems of startups and help them grow and achieve scale. Through 'Out of the World', we want to highlight the three key pillars that are a must for startups when selecting a partner for business payments – trust, security and growth."