Cashfree Payments ropes in Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador

Cashfree Payments, a payments and API banking platform, has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador. Alongside this, the company launched its new brand refresh campaign, 'Move Fast'.

Advertisment

Additionally, Cashfree Payments has launched a campaign featuring actor Rajkummar Rao. The digital film highlights how the company supports merchants with quick onboarding, smooth transactions, and reliable support to help them scale their businesses.

Speaking about the brand refresh, Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Cashfree Payments, said, "We are excited to welcome the talented Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador. Our refreshed brand centres around one core idea: ‘Move Fast’. With us, businesses can adapt and grow confidently, knowing we support their evolving needs. 'Move Fast' isn’t just about the present; it’s about partnering with businesses for the future and empowering them to stay ahead of the curve. With Rajkummar Rao onboard, this campaign reinforces our commitment to providing businesses with the speed, flexibility, agility and support they need to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving digital world."

Commenting on this collaboration, Rajkummar Rao, an acclaimed Indian actor, said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Cashfree family. Today, digital payments have become an integral part of our daily lives, making transactions smoother and more efficient. Partnering with a brand that has been at the forefront of the fintech revolution and empowering Indian businesses to scale and move fast is both inspiring and rewarding. I’m proud to be a part of this journey."

Cashfree Payments aims to support businesses in India's digital economy with fast and reliable services. The brand refresh focuses on improving payment experiences through faster onboarding, quicker issue resolution, and reliable settlements, positioning the company as a dependable partner for business growth.

Aditi Olemann, head and senior director of marketing at Cashfree Payments said, “At Cashfree Payments, we are shaping the future of digital payments by making them inclusive and accessible to businesses of all sizes—whether it’s a startup in a small town or a large enterprise in a metro city. Our new tagline, ‘Move Fast,’ embodies the core of what we deliver: speed, reliability, and operational efficiency. With this brand refresh, we’ve reimagined Cashfree Payments to not only reflect our growth and evolution but also to capture the exciting path we’re charting for the future.”