Cashify launches a new campaign with Rajkummar Rao

The campaign films produced by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi promotes refurbished phones as a smart and sustainable choice.
Cashify has launched a new campaign with its brand ambassador, Rajkummar Rao. The brand is amplifying the message that refurbished smartphones offer a smart, budget-friendly way to upgrade to one's dream phone.
The campaign developed by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Gurugram team highlights the brand’s commitment to sustainable tech solutions with the star power of Rajkummar Rao.
The two-film campaign is crafted to entertain and captivate tech-savvy youth, especially those who are keen on upgrading to a premium smartphone. It conveys refurbished phones as a smart solution to fulfil their tech dreams within affordable prices.
The campaign is set to roll out across TV and digital platforms.
Commenting on the films, Rohit Malkani, Jt. national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Half the job is done when you have an amazing actor who delivers a nuanced performance. Working with RKR has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience and the results are there for all to see. We have crafted two humorous and flamboyant films that focus on the benefits in a memorable and quirky way.”
Nakul Kumar, co-founder and chief marketing officer, Cashify, added, “We’re envisioning a future where good tech is not just a dream for people but an accessible luxury for all. By promoting refurbished smartphones as a smart upgrade choice, we're offering a bridge between dreams and reality. Moreover, the significant role refurbished smartphones play in reducing e-waste perfectly aligns with our mission to build a more responsible and eco-friendly tech landscape."