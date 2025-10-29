Cashify unveils AI-powered campaign, showcasing the future of refurbished technology

Cashify, the re-commerce platform, has unveiled its AI-led campaign, “Welcome to Refurbia”, an imaginative storytelling experience that brings to life how pre-owned devices are given a second chance.

Conceptualised, executed, and produced in-house, the campaign transports viewers into Refurbia, a vibrant universe where every refurbished device finds a new purpose.

Through playful yet purposeful storytelling, Refurbia aims to educate audiences, build trust in refurbished technology, and highlight how Cashify gives devices a second life while minimising environmental impact.

Nakul Kumar, co-founder & CMO at Cashify, said, “Trust in refurbished technology begins with honesty. In how we source, repair, and present every device. Refurbia is our way of making that honesty visible. It’s not just a campaign. It’s an open window into the world of renewal, where technology meets craftsmanship, and circularity meets creativity. Every device that gets a second life challenges the notion that progress only means new. Talking of progress, I'm really excited to see how our entire marketing team, across content, design, and social media, is embracing Gen AI tools like Nano Banana, ChatGPT, and Google Veo to bring this vision to life in more innovative and impactful ways. With Refurbia, we wanted to shift the conversation and reimagine what 'new' truly means.”

Through AI-generated visuals and storytelling, Refurbia turns a complex technical process into an emotionally relatable narrative, revealing the human side of technology. It merges creativity, sustainability, and responsibility into one cohesive idea, strengthening consumer confidence in refurbished devices and reinforcing Cashify’s role in reducing e-waste and promoting a circular economy.