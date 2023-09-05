CashKaro onboards Genelia Deshmukh as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the partnership, Genelia Deshmukh said, “I am really excited to embark on this journey with CashKaro. It's a game-changing app that is reinventing the way Indians shop & save online. After all, who wouldn’t want money back on their online shopping? I love how the core CashKaro idea is so simple, yet powerful. One click, and 1000s in savings across 1500 brands! Rohan and Swati's commitment & vision for the brand is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to this exciting chapter of CashKaro's growth."