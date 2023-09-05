CashKaro onboards Genelia Deshmukh as Brand Ambassador

The brand has released a 360-degree advertising campaign, ‘CashKaro AishKaro’ featuring the actress.
CashKaro, the Cashback & Coupons app, has announced its partnership with Indian actress, Genelia Deshmukh. This partnership comes at a time when CashKaro is continuing to grow, having pioneered the cashback industry and now standing as a leader in India's rapidly expanding landscape of cash rewards.
As part of this collaboration, CashKaro has released a 360-degree advertising campaign featuring Genelia, which entails a narrative on how shopping via CashKaro will help users earn extra Cashback that they can transfer to their bank. A series of three films encapsulates this value proposition of CashKaro in a humorous manner, with Genelia and three of her family members providing relatability among today’s audience.ce.
CashKaro is looking to expand its user base from 20 million to 100 million in the next few years, and has teamed up with Genelia to help achieve this goal.
Rohan Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, said of the announcement, “We are thrilled to have Genelia Deshmukh joining the CashKaro family. Her enthusiasm, sincerity, and popularity make her the ideal ambassador for CashKaro as we strive to change the online shopping experience for millions of Indians. This partnership ushers in a new and exciting era as we remain dedicated to our commitment of providing our users with unmatched value, convenience, and savings.”
Further adding to this, Swati Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro & EarnKaro said, “Our association with Genelia will further solidify CashKaro as the country’s go-to savings destination for shoppers. Through this campaign, our attempt is to build awareness about CashKaro and demonstrate how it is super easy to save 1000s every month via CashKaro. Online shoppers can get extra Cashback from us on top of all Diwali sale discounts, and that’s why this campaign is rightly called #CashKaroAishKaro!”
Commenting on the partnership, Genelia Deshmukh said, “I am really excited to embark on this journey with CashKaro. It's a game-changing app that is reinventing the way Indians shop & save online. After all, who wouldn’t want money back on their online shopping? I love how the core CashKaro idea is so simple, yet powerful. One click, and 1000s in savings across 1500 brands! Rohan and Swati's commitment & vision for the brand is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to this exciting chapter of CashKaro's growth."