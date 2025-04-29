CashKaro targets coin rewards with #CoinsVSCashback ad

CashKaro has launched a new digital ad film based on the viral "India’s Got Latent" moment, with a focus on its cashback offering. CashKaro has released a new digital ad film as part of its #CoinsVSCashback campaign. The campaign, which also includes a Ghibli-style animated film and the ‘The GOAT Talks’ series, highlights the difference between coins-based rewards and direct cashback. The messaging positions CashKaro as offering real cashback, using pop culture and humour to connect with online shoppers.

The latest ad film takes a satirical approach by recreating a viral reality talent show format to highlight the drawbacks of coin-based reward systems. The ad critiques the limited value of digital coins and promotes CashKaro’s direct cashback model, where users can transfer earnings to their bank accounts. The campaign reinforces CashKaro’s focus on transparent savings while addressing the gamified reward structures in online shopping.

Talking about CashKaro’s mission to provide real cashback for Indian shoppers, Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, said, “CashKaro has always stood for real, tangible savings — not coins that come with fine print, expiry dates, or usage limits. With our digital campaign #CoinsVSCashback, we’re calling out the smoke and mirrors of so-called coin rewards. This Latent-inspired ad film is the latest in a series of bold, creative adaptations reinforcing that real cashback is money that users can bank, spend, and benefit from without limitations. Last year, we rolled out our Aadat Badlo campaign that also focused on shifting consumer behaviour and helping them earn big by changing one small habit while shopping. That’s the value we’ve consistently delivered, and this film captures that message in a bold, humorous, and unmistakably CashKaro way.”

Created by CashKaro’s in-house brand and creatives team, the ad taps into nostalgia and virality to build CashKaro’s synonymy with genuine cashback — setting new standards for how rewarding online shopping can truly be.

Reflecting on the creative storytelling approach, Ishan Agarwal, director – brand and creatives, CashKaro, said, “We wanted to take an instantly recognisable pop-culture flashpoint and use it as a creative lens to cut through the noise. The ‘Latent’ moment was the perfect canvas to deliver a humorous yet hard-hitting truth that ‘cashback shouldn’t be confusing or conditional’ – in sync with the broader #CoinsVSCashback campaign narrative. As CashKaro steadily cements its place as the G.O.A.T of real cashback, this ad aims to blend entertainment with clarity while leaving users with a message about what truly sets us apart.”