CashKaro’s 'Aadat Badlo' campaign promotes smarter online shopping

CashKaro has launched a new ad campaign, 'Aadat Badlo' aimed at encouraging consumers to adopt a more rewarding approach to online shopping. The campaign seeks to address a significant shift in consumer behaviour by urging users to incorporate CashKaro into their shopping routine, allowing them to maximize savings with minimal effort.
CashKaro has launched three ad films as part of this campaign, creatively designed to engage the audience with catchy jingles and relatable scenarios. Each ad uses different examples to illustrate a key point: while shopping directly on popular online sites might offer some discounts, shopping via CashKaro to shop on those same sites will help you get the same products for even less.
The ads showcases how shopping via CashKaro on popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa can result in substantial savings, even beyond the discounts offered by these online retailers. This makes the campaign name, "Aadat Badlo," which means "change your habits," a perfect fit. The slogan, “Pehle CashKaro, Phir ShopKaro,” encapsulates this new shopping habit that the campaign promotes.
Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro said, "We've always been passionate about empowering consumers to make informed financial decisions. Our 'Aadat Badlo' campaign is a testament to this commitment. We encourage everyone to break free from traditional shopping habits and discover incredible savings via CashKaro. It’s very simple, go via CashKaro to your favourite brand, shop, and pay on their site, just how we normally do and we give you cashback on your total order value. We have paid out Rs. 1000 crores in cashback and the potential for savings is limitless."
To date, CashKaro has paid out over Rs. 1000 crores in cashback to users who have adopted this shopping habit. This cashback is real money that one can transfer to their bank account or redeem as an Amazon Pay balance or Flipkart gift card.
Ishan Agarwal, director- brand and creatives, at CashKaro said, "Discount plus cashback is the perfect recipe to maximise savings on online shopping, especially during the festive season. Though online shopping in India has skyrocketed in recent years, many shoppers are still missing out on huge savings. Our 'Aadat Badlo' campaign encourages shoppers to adopt a smarter approach. CashKaro is like your secret weapon for maximising savings on everything from beauty and fashion to electronics. It's not just about discounts only; it's about smarter shopping habits that benefit everyone."