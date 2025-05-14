CashKaro’s ‘GOATies’ ad spoofs roadies, pushes real cashback benefits

CashKaro has launched a new digital ad film, 'GOATies', as part of its #CoinsVSCashback campaign. The spoof ad parodies the popular reality show Roadies, featuring a goat auditioning as the "Ultimate GOAT of Cashback". The film highlights the difference between collecting coins and earning real cashback, promoting CashKaro’s value proposition.

As the ad opens, a spirited goat walks into a dramatic Roadies-style interview room— known for its pressure-cooker atmosphere — ready to prove its mettle, but instead of impressing the interrogator, the goat gets mocked for hoarding coins that promise a lot but rarely deliver any real value. The dramatic representation is filled with hilarious, quirky comments and digs at coin systems with hidden conditions, expiry limits, and minimal real-world benefit. The interrogator then delivers the knockout truth: Real cashback is the kind you can transfer to your bank account — the kind that only CashKaro truly delivers.

The film closes with a punchy call to action: "Change the habit of direct online shopping — pehle CashKaro, phir shop karo."

‘GOATies’ is the latest installment under CashKaro’s #CoinsVSCashback campaign, following the whimsical Ghibli-style animated film and the viral Latent-inspired ad film. All these films drive home one truth: “Coins voins are all bakwaas — real cashback is with CashKaro.”

With this back-to-back series of bold, humorous, and culturally resonant ad films, CashKaro is on a mission to shake up online shopping habits in India — urging users to ditch the distractions and switch to real savings with cashback that adds up and actually pays off.

Speaking about the campaign, Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, said, “At CashKaro, we’re committed to making online shopping genuinely rewarding. Real cashback is money in your bank — not coins that expire or come with conditions. With #CoinsVSCashback, we’re not just talking about the problem — we’re parodying it, challenging it, and offering a better alternative. ‘GOATies’ is a fun but clear message: if it’s not real cashback, it’s not worth it.”

Ishan Agarwal, director– brand and creatives, CashKaro, added, “With GOATies, we wanted to tap into a format that’s instantly iconic and loaded with drama, just like the intense auditions of Roadies. The kind of pressure those moments created for participants — we, as audiences, used to feel it too. That’s exactly the energy we wanted to recreate. Roadies is a show that has resonated with millennials, Gen Z, and even today’s younger audiences, making it the perfect creative playground for a satirical yet purposeful message. By spoofing a format so many people relate to, we’re able to connect with a wide audience and highlight the difference between flashy coin rewards and real cashback — and use it to drive home a real truth about how online rewards are being diluted by gimmicks. This ad is satire with a purpose — to educate users while entertaining them. As the third film in our #CoinsVSCashback campaign, it reinforces CashKaro’s identity as the true GOAT of Cashback.”

Conceptualised, scripted, and produced entirely by CashKaro’s in-house brand and creatives team, the film continues the brand’s trailblazing streak of content that blends pop culture with purpose — always staying witty, self-aware, and laser-focused on delivering value to Indian shoppers.