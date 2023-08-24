Casio India announces Shubman Gill as brand ambassador for G-SHOCK

The collaboration with Shubman Gill will help G-SHOCK to connect more with the Gen Z & Millennial audience in India.
G-SHOCK India has announce its partnership with cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. This collaboration brings together G-SHOCK's 40 years of experience in making tough and trend-setting watches and Shubman Gill's embodiment of the 'spirit of toughness,' which includes both physical resilience and mental fortitude.
Gill is known for his amazing performances and embodies the same spirit that G-SHOCK has since it started. This brand is all about being tough, never giving up, and always striving for excellence, something that Gill definitely echoes in his own pursuits.
We're thrilled to have Shubman Gill on board with the global G-SHOCK family. His impressive demeanor and steadfast dedication reflect G-SHOCK's values perfectly, making him the perfect embodiment of our 'spirit of toughness.' Our goal is to empower the youth, show them how to face challenges, and instill in them an unyielding determination to never give up. said Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India.
The collaboration with Shubman Gill will help G-SHOCK to connect more with the Gen Z & Millennial audience in India. G-SHOCK is already a lifestyle-centric watch brand that is deeply connected with youth subcultures. Gill's personality and batting prowess align well with G-SHOCK's tough and enduring legacy.
This partnership features Shubman Gill wearing two G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR. These two watches are special because they symbolise G-SHOCK's commitment to staying innovative and stylish over the past four decades.
Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, "It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end."