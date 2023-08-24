Casio India announces Shubman Gill as brand ambassador for G-SHOCK

Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, "It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end."