Casio India celebrates modern love with new wedding campaign

Casio India has launched a new campaign that explores the evolving meaning of love and partnership in contemporary Indian weddings. The film, centered around a couple who navigate friendship, distance, and anticipation before uniting in marriage, celebrates equality, independence, and emotional connection.

Through the lens of a modern relationship, the narrative positions a Casio timepiece as more than a wedding accessory — a symbol of enduring companionship and shared dreams. The film reflects how today’s couples approach marriage as a partnership of equals while cherishing the traditions that define Indian celebrations.

Takuto Kimura, managing director, Casio India, said: “This campaign beautifully captures the essence of the wedding season — a celebration of love, anticipation, and connection that defines so many Indian stories. Set against this backdrop, it highlights how every glance, gesture, and promise comes together to create memories that last a lifetime. The campaign is a heartfelt tribute to those cherished moments that make life truly memorable. It also reflects modern relationships that balance individuality with deep emotion, while honoring timeless traditions that bring people together across generations.”

Featuring Casio’s MTP-1302PSG-7AV and LTP-1302SG-7AV timepieces, the campaign aligns with the brand’s philosophy of 'Making Moments That Matter.' It extends into Casio’s broader wedding portfolio, showcasing pair watches that embody timeless design and shared elegance.