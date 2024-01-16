Casio India renews focus on students with 'Har Engineer Ki Khaas Cheez, Casio ClassWiz'

The campaign film is crafted by Continu Media.
Casio India, the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer, Japan, unveils its latest campaign for its flagship scientific calculator, the Casio ClassWiz FX-991CW.
Since its launch, Casio’s ClassWiz scientific calculators have been revered globally for their user-friendly interface and expansive functionality. With the advent of the FX-991CW, Casio sets a new benchmark in scientific calculators, reimagining them in a format that epitomises simplicity and intuitive design for Engineering students.
ClassWiz offers online visualisation of equations via QR Code which helps students to generate equations’ graphs and other graphics on smartphone and tablets. The calculator has over 540 built-in functions with labels presented in a clean, bold sans-serif typeface with enhanced glyphs to represent each scientific function.
The film, set amidst the vibrant backdrop of college life, presents a relatable scenario featuring Veer and Dev, two first year Engineering students grappling with the uncertainties of their academic journey. During play rehearsals, Dev worries about the upcoming challenges until three seniors introduce him to the ‘Khaas Cheez’ being the Casio's ClassWiz calculator.
The film adeptly infuses humour into the narrative, illustrating how this powerful tool not only simplifies intricate mathematical problems but also empowers students to unlock their potential, fostering an environment where academic success harmonises with pursuing passions.
Hideki Imai, managing director, Casio India, said, “We aspire to connect with bright, young minds, to portray Casio's ClassWiz not merely as a calculator, but as a catalyst for academic triumph and individual advancement. The simplicity, intuitive design, user-friendly interface, and expansive functionality of this tool makes it an ideal companion for Engineering and Diploma students”.
Rudraksh Vashist, senior creative director, Continu Media, expressed, “Crafting the ad film for Casio has been a remarkable experience. In its unique quirky way, the film captures the essence of the Engineering journey of a student and how Casio Classwiz range of scientific calculators empowers the students to sail through it.”
Creative Agency: Continu Media (Regd. ALT MEDIA)
Senior Creative Director: Rudraksh Vashist
Copywriter: Yash Talwar
Agency Producer: Anik Chawla & Tanya Dudeja
Agency SPOC: Rudraksh Vashist