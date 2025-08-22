Casio India’s Onam campaign focuses on family bonds through gifting

Casio India has rolled out its new campaign for Onam, positioning a Casio watch as a symbol of love, memory, and togetherness during the festive season.

The campaign spotlights a model designed in India for Indian consumers, underscoring Casio’s efforts to align its products with local preferences.

The film narrates the story of a mother welcoming her daughter into the family during her first Onam, gifting her a Casio LTP-SN5YSR-5A timepiece. The gesture is shown as one that goes beyond tradition, symbolising bonds that endure over time.

Takuto Kimura, managing director, Casio India, said: “Onam celebrates unity, joy and shared traditions. With this campaign, we wanted to highlight how time, when gifted thoughtfully, becomes an expression of love and connection. We are also proud to introduce a model designed especially for India, reinforcing our commitment to cultural and emotional relevance.”

The campaign film was conceptualised and produced by Film Your Film Studious, and directed by Gaurav Kumar. It aims to capture the festive spirit of Onam with authenticity and emotional depth.