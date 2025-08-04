Casio unveils Raksha Bandhan campaign centred on timeless sibling ties

This Raksha Bandhan, Casio India has launched a campaign promoting its watches as a gifting option for siblings, positioning them as a symbol of lasting bonds and shared time.

Casio’s film shows a brother-sister bond from childhood to adulthood, using the MTP-SN3KRL-1A watch worn like a Rakhi to represent their lasting connection.

Commenting on the campaign, Takuto Kimura, managing director, Casio India, “While the Rakhi has long been a traditional symbol of protection and love, this campaign explores the idea of time as an equally powerful and lasting expression of that bond. This year, we are especially proud to showcase a model designed specifically for India, reflecting our deep understanding of the local market and our ongoing commitment to deliver products that are culturally and emotionally relevant.”

The creative concept and production of the campaign film have been carried out by Film Your Film Studios. Directed by Gaurav Kumar, the film supports the campaign and highlights Casio’s connection with its audience.