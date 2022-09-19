Casio’s new ad under the Farak Padta Hai campaign exhorts students to take their calculator purchase seriously

Commenting on the campaign, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India said, “As a consumer-centric brand, we have always ensured that our offerings add value to their lives. After rigorously studying the market, we created this campaign Farak Padta Hai (It Makes a Difference) for Casio calculators to highlight the importance of making correct decisions so that we can continue to impact consumers positively. Through this campaign, we are hoping to spread the message that consumers should consider quality, innovation, legacy, trust & overall value when purchasing calculators too as they all matter.”