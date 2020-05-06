Castrol Activ encourages social distancing with real-life examples

There's Suraj Yadav, a teacher from Mumbai who has been at home since March 23. He's helping in collecting donations for relief materials for the poor. With the help of social media, Yadav has been able to connect with various relief initiatives across the country. Namarita Kathait, a mental health professional from Delhi, has been at home since March 21, and conducting online sessions to help people cope with anxiety. Rana Pratap Bhattacharya, an IT professional from Pune, has been delivering essentials to senior citizens across the city. He has been regularly getting requests for food and medicines for the elderly, who're living alone (their children are based abroad). Tamchos Gurmet, an innovator from Ladakh who has made several innovations in the field of sanitation, agriculture and electricity generation, has contributed by innovating an ‘infection-free tap’ for his city's doctors and hospital staff.