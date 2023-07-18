Castrol's latest campaign #BadhteRahoAage emphasises the importance of selecting the right engine oil

In addition to the TVC, the campaign will feature an extensive on-ground activation component specifically tailored to support truckers in their pursuit of progress. Castrol also plans to establish strategic collaborations with entities that will provide essential resources to further enhance the growth and success of truckers and driving the importance of business, finance, health, and the role of technology for the trucker community. This nationwide campaign will target truck owners and truck drivers across India and will be amplified through television, digital platforms, on-ground activations, and impactful out-of-home advertising.