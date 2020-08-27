CavinKare releases TVC for SaaFoo vegetable wash featuring new brand ambassador

Commenting on the new capaign, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and CEO – Personal Care and Alliance, said “We are thrilled to rope in one of India’s iconic actresses, Nadiya, as the face of our recent innovation – SaaFoo. With Nadiya on board and through our well-packaged advertisement, #SaaFooit campaign will encourage households to adopt hygienic ways to cleanse and consume food as a day to day practice.”