CavinKare releases TVC for SaaFoo vegetable wash featuring new brand ambassador

CavinKare’s new TVC for vegetable and fruit cleaning wash SaFoo features actress Nadiya as brand ambassador.
Food safety and hygiene has garnered more prominence than ever with the onset of COVID 19. As part of its efforts to offer home hygiene solutions, FMCG major CavinKare recently launched brand SaaFoo which houses a range of wash to remove surface contaminants off vegetables, fruits and meat.
With an aim to further reach households and emphasize on safe food consumption practices across the country, SaaFoo has on-boarded Indian Actress Nadiya as its brand ambassador. A popular household name in India, Actress Nadiya will be seen endorsing SaaFoo Vegetables and Fruits Wash and SaaFoo Meat wash as part of the marketing campaign - #SaaFooit.
The campaign will comprise of an informative television ad that outlines the importance of cleansing fresh produce with specialized solutions like SaaFoo, which is made of 100 per cent food grade ingredients to effectively remove dust, dirt, germs, chemicals and pesticides that could be carried inadvertently in the food we consume.
Commenting on the new capaign, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and CEO – Personal Care and Alliance, said “We are thrilled to rope in one of India’s iconic actresses, Nadiya, as the face of our recent innovation – SaaFoo. With Nadiya on board and through our well-packaged advertisement, #SaaFooit campaign will encourage households to adopt hygienic ways to cleanse and consume food as a day to day practice.”
Besides the television advertisement, #SaaFooit campaign will also have a series of digital promotions and influencer led campaigns in order to reach consumers cutting across different strata. The television campaign will kick-start this week in South India and will be aired nationally in the coming days.
As most of the households in India continue to rely on plain water for cleansing of fresh produce, SaaFoo products have been introduced in the market to aid consumers maintain effective cleansing practices of food.
With an insight into day-to-day food safety needs of the consumers and backed by strong research, CavinKare is also India’s first consumer brand to introduce a cleansing liquid specifically made for meat& seafood.
SaaFoo's ingredient list includes Apple Cider Vinegar, Neem, Salt and Turmeric, which are renowned for their anti-microbial properties, besides the sachet format (first in the country), SaaFoo vegetables and fruits wash is priced at Rs. 99 for 500 mL and SaaFoo Meat Wash is priced at Rs.120 for the 500 mL across leading retail outlets, kirana stores and e-commerce platforms.