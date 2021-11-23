CavinKare’s Biker’s shampoo protects hair against ‘helmet damage’

The TVC showcases the need for a dedicated line of products for men who wear a helmet.
Wearing a helmet for prolonged periods of time causes problems like sweaty, itchy scalp and foul-smelling hair. So, CavinKare’s personal care brand Biker’s has rolled out a TVC showcasing the need for a dedicated line of products for men who are constantly on the move.
The ad introduces a new product variant from Biker’s, i.e., ‘helmet damage repair’ shampoo. It shows men riding bikes in picturesque landscapes, and captures the essence of travel, mixed with a hint of adrenaline and adventure.
The shampoo is formulated to address the pain point of damaged hair and sweaty scalp. According to the brand’s team, it is the first product in the market that is specially made for this cause.
Commenting on the campaign, Raja Varatharaju, business head - personal care, CavinKare, said, “With Biker’s, we announced our foray into the men’s grooming category. Our first campaign from the brand focuses on the flagship product, the helmet damage repair shampoo variant. We have reimagined and portrayed a modern Indian man,who loves the outdoors and motorbikes in this TVC…”
Hanoz Mogrelia, senior vice president and executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, added, “With a brand name like Biker’s and a male target demographic, we wanted to make a film that oozed adventure and an adrenaline rush. Bringing the film to life was a journey in every sense of the word, courtesy the superb location and the motorcycles used. We are sure that Biker’s will go the distance and stop at nothing.”
The brand’s mission is to attempt and identify the needs of the contemporary young Indian man, and provide solutions for the issues they face. Biker’s was recently launched exclusively in Tamil Nadu and now has a variety of products, such as shampoos, shower gels and a beard care range, available across e-commerce platforms.