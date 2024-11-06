CavinKare’s Indica enters creme hair color category

CavinKare's Indica hair color brand has entered the creme hair color market with its new Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color, featuring a low-dye chemical formula that claims to offer hair coloring. Priced at Rs. 15, this launch aims to make hair colouring accessible to a broader audience. Actress Trisha Krishnan has been appointed as the brand ambassador, reinforcing the brand’s focus on accessible beauty.

Advertisment

Indica Natural and Nourish Crème Hair Color features nourishing ingredients like onion oil, argan oil, and coconut oil for enhanced hair care. This product is designed to provide 100% grey coverage and comes in shades suited to Indian consumers: Natural Black 1, Dark Brown 3, and Burgundy 3.16.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajat Nanda, business head – personal care, CavinKare said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Crème Hair Color, marking our foray into the crème hair color category. Indica has consistently positioned itself as a leader in innovation, introducing transformative products that enhance the consumer experience. As a brand committed to innovation and consumer well-being, we recognise the growing demand for sustainable beauty, which has enabled us to launch this groundbreaking product with a pioneering formula. This exemplifies our dedication to offering our consumers rich, long-lasting color while prioritising hair health like never before. Furthermore, we are proud to have associated with celebrated actress Trisha Krishnan, whose iconic presence perfectly embodies our message of accessible beauty. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence and ease.”

Adding to this, actor Trisha Krishnan said, “It feels like homecoming for me as this is my second brand endorsement for CavinKare. I have always appreciated the various innovations that CavinKare has brought to market and thereby consumers across brands. Today, I am endorsing yet another path-breaking, innovative product from the house of CavinKare - Indica’s Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color. Indica is a household name and has earned itself a strong reputation among Indian consumers. I am happy to be endorsing this product today. At a time when we have all become conscious and aware of the products that we use, Indica continues to guide us to embrace self-care without the worry of chemicals with its industry-first, Less Dye Chemicals formulation. The all-new Indica Natural and Nourish Creme represents a broader movement in beauty towards healthier, more mindful choices.”

Samarth Shrivastava, founder, BelieveTrinity, said “Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color had genuine new news to share with consumers. Sahil Sambyal (Senior Brand Manager, Indica) gave us a very sharp and crisp brief on the consumer insight & product benefits. Our job was to bring the product benefit to life in the most truthful manner. The combination of Hanoz Mogrelia (Head of Creative) and Aman Khan (Creative Director), BelieveTrinity’s creative team; along with Joyna Mukherjee (Director) and Minto Singh (Classics Films) made sure that the work was brought to life in a stunning way. Trisha Krishnan is looking gorgeous; we are in love with this film.”