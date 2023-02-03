CavinKare’s Indica launches new TVC

Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, business head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”