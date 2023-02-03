CavinKare’s Indica launches new TVC

The TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring.
A shampoo hair color brand from the house of FMCG conglomerate - CavinKare, Indica announced the launch of its brand-new TVC campaign titled - “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
Indica is all set to offer a fresh approach through its brand new TVC, encouraging people towards looking their best and flaunting it with brimming confidence. The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
Set against a vibrant backdrop, the novel TVC showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women, one who is just back from work and another who is on her way to a party. The latter questions the former and ponders if she would take a long time to get ready. However, in a turn of events, the woman is all set ready for the celebration in a jiffy with Indica Easy’s shampoo hair coloring in just 10 minutes. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across popular digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
In connection with this campaign, the brand discerned that people across the nation end up forgoing opportunities and occasions that come their way, as they feel self-conscious about the greys’ in their hair and run low on confidence. Catering to this concern, the brand conceptualized Indica Easy shampoo hair color to provide them with the much-needed morale to celebrate the spirit of being always ready.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, business head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Besides the aforementioned aspects, Indica Easy further comprises safe ingredients with no ammonia, and the brand will be available in three variants-Natural Black, Stylish Brown, and Vibrant Burgundy at ₹30 across retail outlets in every nook and corner of the country.