CavinKare’s Karthika releases new film highlighting women’s inner light

Karthika, the heritage haircare brand from CavinKare, has launched a digital film for Karthigai Deepam, accompanied by the #BraidOfLight user-generated content contest.

The film uses the festival as a backdrop to explore themes of inner light and cultural identity. It concludes by inviting women to participate in the contest by sharing photographs of their festive braid styles and Deepam décor alongside the Karthika Shampoo bottle, tagged with #BraidOfLight.

The story follows a girl from a village without electricity who later brings power to her home. The film shows her turning off the lights to highlight the traditional Deepam flame. The narrative links the visual elements of the festival—lamps, kolams and rituals—with the idea of inner radiance, expressed through the braid. The film ends by outlining the contest, which includes prizes of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 in Amazon vouchers for selected entries.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajat Nanda, business head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said: “Karthigai Deepam is a festival of radiance, continuity, and heritage, values that resonate deeply with Karthika. Through this film, we wanted to honour the inner light and cultural pride every woman carries, and invite her to express it through the beauty of her braid. Our UGC initiative brings this sentiment to life by making consumers an integral part of the celebration.”

The campaign is being rolled out across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The contest remains open until 7 December 2025.