CavinKare’s Spinz launches a new TVC for its new product line

The newly launched BB Pro Cream brings variants in shades of Beige, Amber and Gold and is curated with care to suit the diverse Indian skin tones.
Spinz - the flagship skincare brand from the house of FMCG major - CavinKare today announced the launch of three new variants of its signature BB Pro Face Cream - Beige, Amber and Gold. In support of the new product launch, the brand has also rolled out a captivating 360-degree marketing campaign themed - Beautiful is Everyday. The brand has unveiled a new TV Commercial which aims to challenge the stereotypes around women and make-up.
Captured through a fun banter between colleagues in a modern office setup, the TV commercial highlights the BB Pro cream being an all-in-one-daily BB cream owing to its ease of application in everyday life; which can help enhance one's beauty by giving them a makeup-like finish with no make-up in no-time. The commercial also touches upon an element of celebrating the everyday beauty of women and promotes the idea that beauty is not just about special occasions but something that can be celebrated every day.
Commenting on the occasion, Rajat Nanda, business head – personal care, CavinKare, said, “Innovation is in our DNA and we always innovate to offer consumers the best of the best products in the market at an affordable price point. Our aim has always been to provide our customers with affordable and innovative skincare solutions that cater to their specific needs. With these new variants, we are expanding our range to cater to a diverse range of Indian skin tones. We are confident that our customers will love these new products and the "Beautiful is Everyday" campaign will truly resonate with them."
Spinz BB PRO face cream is an All-in-One daily use BB cream with a special silky smooth formula that gives you instant brightness, covers dark spots, gives you sun protection (SPF 20 PA++), leaving your skin soft and smooth. The product is available across modern trade outlets, general trade outlets, e-commerce sites and neighborhood stores in (4g @ Rs.10, 15g @ Rs.72, 29g @ Rs 130).