CavinKare’s Spinz launches a new TVC for its new product line

Commenting on the occasion, Rajat Nanda, business head – personal care, CavinKare, said, “Innovation is in our DNA and we always innovate to offer consumers the best of the best products in the market at an affordable price point. Our aim has always been to provide our customers with affordable and innovative skincare solutions that cater to their specific needs. With these new variants, we are expanding our range to cater to a diverse range of Indian skin tones. We are confident that our customers will love these new products and the "Beautiful is Everyday" campaign will truly resonate with them."