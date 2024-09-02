CCPA fines Shankar IAS Academy Rs 5 lakh for misleading ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on Shankar IAS Academy for misleading advertisements related to the 2022 civil service exam, as reported by Business Standard.
The CCPA, led by chief commissioner Nidhi Khare, found that the coaching institute made false claims about its success rate and the nature of courses taken by successful candidates.
In its advertisement for the 2022 UPSC Civil Service exam, Shankar IAS Academy claimed "336 selections out of 933 at All India Level," "40 candidates in the Top 100," and that "2 candidates cleared from Tamil Nadu, of which 37 studied at Shankar IAS Academy." The institute also promoted itself as the "Best IAS Academy in India."
However, CCPA found that Shankar IAS Academy "deliberately concealed" information about the specific courses taken by the successful candidates it advertised.
The regulator's investigation revealed that of the 336 candidates claimed as successful, 221 had only participated in a free interview guidance program, while others were involved in short-term courses or specific exam components rather than full courses.
This action is part of a broader crackdown on misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, with the CCPA issuing notices to several organisations for similar practices.