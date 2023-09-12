CEAT ropes in Shafali Verma as Brand Ambassador

Lakshmi Narayanan B, chief marketing officer, CEAT, said, "At CEAT, our dedication to cricket runs deep, and our association with the sport has only grown stronger over the years. From our annual CEAT Cricket Ratings to our strategic partnerships, we have always prioritized recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance. As we welcome Shafali Verma to the CEAT family, it's her exceptional on-field performance that stands out. While the personality of a player is significant, it's their consistent achievements across various formats that truly resonate with our brand's values. Shafali embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that CEAT champions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering our commitment to support and uplift the sport of cricket."