CEAT ropes in Shafali Verma as Brand Ambassador

Shafali joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.
In a move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT, India's leading tyre manufacturer, has signed Shafali Verma, the prodigious Indian cricketer, as its latest brand ambassador. With this, Shafali joins the esteemed list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.
Lakshmi Narayanan B, chief marketing officer, CEAT, said, "At CEAT, our dedication to cricket runs deep, and our association with the sport has only grown stronger over the years. From our annual CEAT Cricket Ratings to our strategic partnerships, we have always prioritized recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance. As we welcome Shafali Verma to the CEAT family, it's her exceptional on-field performance that stands out. While the personality of a player is significant, it's their consistent achievements across various formats that truly resonate with our brand's values. Shafali embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that CEAT champions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering our commitment to support and uplift the sport of cricket."
Shafali Verma said, “I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend. What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special."
CEAT has been synonymous with cricket, and the addition of Shafali to its roster of ambassadors only reinforces its commitment to the sport.