CEAT turns Aamir Khan into an animated crash test dummy 

“We are delighted to have Aamir Khan on board for this campaign as he perfectly embodies CEAT’s core values of integrity, passion, perfection and innovation. With one of the best actors in the industry, associating with one of the best tyres in its segment, we believe we have a winning combination at hand. IPL (Indian Premier League) offers an ideal opportunity for us to connect with our customers, as it is one of the most widely watched events in India with a massive viewership.”