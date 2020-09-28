CEAT turns Aamir Khan into an animated crash test dummy 

We see test dummy Khan choose a car with CEAT Tyres because safety is important.
Nobody likes to take a test, especially if it means life and death. Well, that’s what happened at an advanced tyre testing facility when a dummy came to life and decided the test is not for him. Meet test dummy Aamir Khan, CEAT Tyres’ brand new ambassador. He will feature in two commercials during the course of the IPL 2020.
An Ogilvy campaign, the ad is for CEAT SecuraDrive range of premium car tyres. Their superior control at high speed turns and precise braking make it one of the safest car tyres. It’s also the reason why test dummy Khan decides to sit in a car with these tyres because when ‘baat safety ki hai, don’t be a dummy.’
Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “We at CEAT have always believed in our vision of ‘making mobility safer and smarter every day’. The launch of our new campaign articulates the same for our premium sedans and compact SUVs tyre range. The central idea is to highlight the importance of using credible, reliable and durable tyres, as against using any ‘dummy’ tyre.”
“We are delighted to have Aamir Khan on board for this campaign as he perfectly embodies CEAT’s core values of integrity, passion, perfection and innovation. With one of the best actors in the industry, associating with one of the best tyres in its segment, we believe we have a winning combination at hand. IPL (Indian Premier League) offers an ideal opportunity for us to connect with our customers, as it is one of the most widely watched events in India with a massive viewership.”
Rohit Dubey, group creative director, O&M, added, “On a regular day, CEAT tries to push the envelope of tyre advertising, so when it came to Super Bowl of India - IPL, the brand set the bar higher for itself. Disruption, with a tinge of CEAT’s trademark tongue-in-cheek approach, led us to collaborating with Aamir Khan.”
“A big challenge was, what newness can we create with him? And hence, the ‘paranoid, crash test dummy.’ Being aware of COVID production reality, we scripted it such that it doesn’t require a crowd scene and kept it contained. We hope ‘baat safety ki hai, don’t be a dummy’ strikes a chord with consumers and stands out in the crowd of IPL spots.”