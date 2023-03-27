CEAT unveils new campaign ft. Indian Women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Rohit Dubey, executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “On the face of it, it’s a safety and product story with metaphors from cricket. But if you look closely, it’s the story of learning from the young, entrusting them - with a senior male coach, confidently taking the pillion seat, we’re implicitly trying to break stereotypes as well. And when it comes to riding, Harmanpreet does it so affably, without a sense of malice towards the road, but a playfulness…we were pleasantly surprised with her performance. Having said this, none of it would have been possible without a strong marketing intent from team CEAT, which finally decided to bring its cricketing association to its communication forefront, reading the media landscape right and aligning all the vectors towards it. We’re positive that this will elevate the love for the brand.”