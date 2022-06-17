CEAT’s tribute to all fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day

The film highlights the many different hats that are donned, both literally and figuratively, by the caring father of a young daughter. There are several father-daughter moments shown in the film – whether it is the father chauffeuring her as she continues her shopping spree and anxiously waiting outside to pick her up from a late night party, or being a sleuthing father who is curious to know her date’s name. He’s the one exhorting her to work harder when she falls short in a competition, or sharing the joy of her success, and is simply being there for her at every step.