CEF Group enters e-cycle market with Harbhajan Singh as brand ambassador

CEF Group, a renewable energy and sustainable solutions company, has announced its expansion into the e-cycle market, aiming to redefine urban mobility with eco-friendly alternatives. The company has launched a range of high-performance e-cycles priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, designed to bridge the gap in the market between low-cost cycles and premium e-bikes. As part of this expansion, the company has chosen former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its brand ambassador. With this initiative, CEF Group seeks to provide a sustainable, cost-effective mode of transport tailored for everyday commuters, students, and blue-collar workers.

This venture aligns with CEF Group’s commitment to fostering a cleaner environment and promoting sustainable practices. By offering an efficient zero-emission alternative to conventional fuel-powered vehicles, the e-cycle range is set to play a pivotal role in reducing carbon footprints and supporting greener cities. The company’s holistic approach combines affordability with cutting-edge features, ensuring accessibility without compromising on quality.

Commenting on this milestone, Maninder Singh Nayyar, founder and CEO of CEF Group, said "At CEF Group, our commitment to sustainability drives every decision we make, and entering the e-cycle market is a natural extension of this mission. By offering affordable, high-quality e-cycles, we aim to make eco-friendly mobility accessible to a wider audience. With Harbhajan Singh as our brand ambassador, we are confident that his influence and passion for innovation will inspire people across the country to embrace a greener, healthier way of commuting."

Harbhajan Singh, who has been named the brand ambassador for CEF Group’s e-cycle range, said, “I am excited to be part of CEF Group’s mission to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. The e-cycle range is an excellent step towards reducing environmental impact while encouraging active and healthy lifestyles. It’s an honor to represent a brand that prioritizes innovation and sustainability in such a meaningful way.”

Harbhajan Singh’s association with the brand underscores CEF Group’s dedication to fostering trust and widespread appeal for its sustainable mobility solutions. Known for his resilience, determination, and fitness ethos, the cricket legend embodies the values that CEF Group champions. His role as a brand ambassador will amplify the company’s efforts to inspire individuals across urban and rural markets to embrace eco-friendly transportation.

Along with this launch, the company is preparing to introduce five new e-cycle models catering to diverse consumer needs and has outlined plans to venture into electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Expanding its footprint across 20 states in India through a combination of online platforms and local dealerships, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the evolving mobility landscape.