CaratLane celebrates Raksha Bandhan in style with new Disney-inspired jewelry collection

CaratLane's 14 KT gold jewelry collection features nostalgic Disney designs, starting at Rs. 5,000.
CaratLane - A Tanishq Partnership, has launched its latest collection, bringing iconic Disney stories closer to home, in the form of wearable art. With over 80 adorable designs, this collection celebrates beloved characters and stories from Disney’s Mickey and Friends and Winnie the Pooh to Disney Frozen and Disney Princess, appealing to young teens and women. Just in time for Raksha Bandhan, the collection makes the perfect gift to celebrate childhood memories.
Inspired by Disney’s classic stories, this extensive range features contemporary and intricate designs that embody the diverse personalities and nuanced qualities of the beloved Disney characters. Combining Disney’s timeless storytelling with CaratLane’s craftsmanship, the collection offers wearable art perfect for young fans. Standout designs include the “Disney Cinderella Magic Heels Pendant,” “Disney Mickey Mouse Personalised Necklace,” “Disney Frozen Snowflake Pearl Necklace,” and the “Disney Little Mermaid Diamond Star Ring”.
Each piece is designed to evoke nostalgia, allowing fans in India to celebrate their favourite characters and cherished tales with jewellery cast in 14 KT gold, embellished with diamonds, enamel, gemstones, and pearls, with prices starting from Rs. 5000.
As Raksha Bandhan approaches, this collection offers a perfect gifting option, celebrating the cherished bond between siblings with enchanting pieces.
Jennifer Pandya, VP marketing, CaratLane said, “We're thrilled to weave Disney’s timeless storytelling into our latest collection, allowing customers to wear jewellery inspired by their favourite characters every day. This enchanting collection allows us to become relevant to teens and tweens, along with their mothers.
Leading up to the festival of Raksha Bandhan, this Disney-inspired collection is a wonderful addition to the CaratLane designs, making for thoughtful and memorable gifts that symbolise love and protection."
Consumers can browse and buy the collection at any of the 270+ CaratLane stores across India or on Caratlane's official website. These designs are also available to try from the comfort of your home with the CaratLane Try At Home feature.